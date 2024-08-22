Addressing Monkeypox concerns: comparisons with COVID-19 and current prevention measure

Shafaq News/ In light of the global spread of Monkeypox, Shafaq News Agency interviewed Dr. Osama Said, an Iraqi pediatric specialist, to get insights on the disease.

Q: Can you provide an overview of monkeypox and its historical context?

Dr. Osama Said: Monkeypox affects both children and adults and has had various strains in the past. In the 1970s, strains were affecting different age groups. The disease was once deadly, but a vaccine was developed. Monkeypox is usually confined to animals, notably monkeys, and its transmission to humans is considered a mutation.

Q: How does monkeypox compare to other smallpox diseases like chickenpox?

Dr. Osama Said: There is another type of smallpox called chickenpox, which primarily affects children under 20 and is still present today. Chickenpox causes fever and a rash, and there is a lack of vaccines in Iraq and some advanced countries. Monkeypox is similar to chickenpox but is more severe and affects a broader range of people.

Q: What are the symptoms of monkeypox, and how is it transmitted?

Dr. Osama Said: Monkeypox symptoms include fever and a rash. The virus spreads through contact with skin, mucous membranes, and the respiratory system. It can also be transmitted through contact with infected individuals or sexual contact.

Q: What are the recommended prevention measures for monkeypox?

Dr. Osama Said: Monkeypox spreads through respiratory droplets. To prevent it, avoid crowded places, wear masks, especially for those with weakened immune systems, and maintain good personal hygiene. If someone is infected, avoid close contact with them and do not use their personal items. Healthcare workers should wash their hands thoroughly after contact with the patient.

Q: How does the spread of monkeypox compare to COVID-19?

Dr. Osama Said: Monkeypox spreads much less rapidly than COVID-19. While COVID-19 could spread if you were in contact with an infected person for 15 minutes, monkeypox does not spread as quickly and has an available vaccine.

Q: What is the current situation regarding monkeypox globally and in Iraq?

Dr. Osama Said: Monkeypox has spread rapidly in Africa and Europe, leading the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. The Iraqi Ministry of Health has not reported any cases of monkeypox in Iraq yet but is taking all necessary measures to enhance monitoring and control efforts.

Q: What are the current mortality rates for monkeypox, and how do they compare to historical smallpox?

Dr. Osama Said: Global cases of monkeypox are relatively few, making precise statistics difficult. However, previous smallpox, which ended in 1977, had a mortality rate exceeding 20%, particularly due to less advanced medical technology and lower public health awareness at the time.