Activists commemorate fifth anniversary of Iraq’s Tishreen protests amid security presence

Shafaq News/ On Friday, dozens of activists demonstrated in al-Tahrir (Liberation) Square in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Tishreen (October) protests.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said, “About 300 people affiliated with the Communist Party gathered in al-Tahrir Square,” noting that “protesters in green uniforms formed a human barrier between security forces and protesters, led by an activist named Hussam al-Basha.”

Our correspondent also indicated that there is a security deployment in the vicinity of the square to secure the demonstrations, confirming that “there have been no reported roadblocks or clashes so far.

The Tishreen protests began in October 2019, initially involving small groups of young people who blocked roads in parts of Baghdad. After a brief halt during religious ceremonies, the protests resumed with full force on October 25th, centering on Tahrir Square and spreading to other parts of central and southern Iraq.

These protests saw attempts to storm the Green Zone in Baghdad, attacks on local government buildings in various governorates, and widespread disruptions, including the closure of schools, universities, and government offices.

The clashes between protesters and security forces led to hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries, with both sides suffering casualties.