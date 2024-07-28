A confirmed Hemorrhagic Fever case in Mosul

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, health officials in Baghdad confirmed a case of hemorrhagic fever in Mosul.

A source from Nineveh's health department stated that laboratory reports from Baghdad have verified the infection in a 20-year-old man. “Public health authorities in Baghdad have confirmed through laboratory testing a case of hemorrhagic fever in a young man from Mosul,” the source told Shafaq News.

Medical teams at Al-Shifa Hospital in Mosul, where the patient is being treated, have commenced administering treatment and specific antibiotics for the fever. Additionally, health teams have been dispatched to the patient’s residence to conduct examinations on his family members and to disinfect the area.

Shafaq News/ Health officials in Nineveh governorate reported a suspected case of hemorrhagic fever in a young man, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 12 since the beginning of the year 2024.

As of now, Nineveh has recorded 13 confirmed cases this year. Among these, there have been two fatalities, according to the health department source.

Viral hemorrhagic fevers (VHFs) are a group of diseases caused by several distinct families of viruses. The term refers to conditions where many of the body’s organ systems are affected, the cardiovascular system is damaged, and the body’s ability to function independently is reduced.

These viral infections are not limited to a single mode of transmission. They can spread in numerous ways, including through insect bites and contact with the body fluids of infected people or animals.

In Iraq, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is the most common type.

According to the WHO, Iraq is among the eastern Mediterranean countries where Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) is endemic.

WHO pointed out that sheep and cattle husbandry are prevalent in Iraq, and studies indicate that these animals are frequently infested with ticks, primarily Hylomma species, which serve as the primary vectors for CCHF transmission.