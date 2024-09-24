5 ISIS members killed in F-16 airstrike in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ The Joint Operations Command announced, on Tuesday, that five ISIS members were killed in an airstrike conducted by F-16 fighter jets.

According to a statement from the command, the airstrike targeted a hideout for the terrorists in the Kirkuk Operations Command area.

Despite being declared defeated in Iraq in 2017, ISIS remnants persist in rural and less secure areas, including Kirkuk. The group’s continued presence in the region is attributed to Kirkuk's strategic and ongoing security vacuums, which ISIS exploits to conduct attacks and sustain its foothold.