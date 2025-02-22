4 Iraqi provinces public holiday for Nasrallah’s funeral

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s government offices will be closed on Sunday in Al-Diwaniyah province, the Provincial Council announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the council explained that the closure aims to give citizens the opportunity to participate in the symbolic funeral of the late Hezbollah Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed by Israel in September 2024.

Al-Diwaniyah becomes the fourth Iraqi province to suspend work for this occasion, following Baghdad, Dhi Qar, and Maysan.

The central funeral procession for Nasrallah will take place in Beirut in Feb. 23.

Preparations are in full swing at Beirut’s Kamil Shamon Sports City, the largest stadium in Lebanon, ahead of the anticipated funeral of Nasrallah and head of the executive council, Hashem Safieddine, set for Sunday, February 23, 2025.

The event, scheduled to draw tens of thousands of mourners from Lebanon and abroad, including from Iraq and Iran, has prompted unprecedented logistical and security measures.