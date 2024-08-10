10 Iraqi cities top global temperature rankings; Amara hits 49.1°C

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, 10 Iraqi cities topped global temperature rankings for the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin of the "Placerville" station in California, USA.

Based on the data, Amarah (Amara) in Maysan governorate recorded the world’s highest temperature at 49.1°C, followed by Basrah International Airport in southern Iraq at 48.9°C, Basrah-Hussen at 48.8°C, and Fao (Al-Faw) in Basra Governorate at 48.5°C, with Kuwait International Airport in fifth place, also at 48.5°C.

Data further showed that Ahwaz in Iran recorded 48.1°C, placing it sixth, while Abadan in Iran followed with 48°C, in seventh. Ali-Algharbi (Ali al-Gharbi) and Badrah (Badra) in Wasit Governorate in Iraq both reached 47.7°C, coming eighth and ninth, respectively. Najaf International Airport in Iraq was tenth with 47.6°C, and Nasiriya (Nasiriyah) in Iraq was eleventh with the same temperature.

Moreover, the city of Tabas in Iran ranked 12th with a temperature of 47.6°C, followed by Kerbela (Karbala) in Iraq at 13th with 47.4°C, Tikrit in Iraq at 14th with 47.2°C, and Adrar in Algeria at 15th with 47.1°C.

Notably, Iraq is experiencing extreme heat, with temperatures reaching some of the highest levels globally. The severe heatwaves are impacting daily life and straining resources, raising concerns about public health, agriculture, and infrastructure.