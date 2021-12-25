supporters of the Popular Mobilization Forces storm a gate at Baghdad Airport

Shafaq News/ Demonstrators affiliated with the Shiite factions gathered at Gate 1 in Baghdad International Airport and tried to move forward to the attack location that targeted the PMF leader Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis And the Iranian Command Qassem Suleimani.

"The security forces tried peacefully to prevent the demonstrators from moving forward." A security source told Shafaq News Agency.

Meanwhile; The Counter-terrorism forces cordoned off the airport to prevent demonstrators from reaching vital facilities.

Soleimani, head of an elite overseas unit of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed along with Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Jan. 3, 2020, in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

Washington had accused Soleimani of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned "militias" on U.S. forces in the region. His killing took U.S.-Iranian hostilities into uncharted waters and stoked concern about a major conflagration.