leader of Badr and Member of al-Diwaniyah council to serve three years in prison

Shafaq News/ The Court of al-Diwaniyah sentenced a member of the provincial council to three years in prison over charges of assaulting demonstrators.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Hasan al-Budairi, leader of Badr Organization and member of al-Diwaniyah provincial council, was found guilty in four cases.

The source said that he will serve three years in prison, nine months for each case.

The court of al-Shamiyah issued an arrest warrant against al-Budairi in October 2019 after he and his bodyguards assaulted demonstrators in the governorate.