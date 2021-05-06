Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

leader of Badr and Member of al-Diwaniyah council to serve three years in prison

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-06T11:51:34+0000
leader of Badr and Member of al-Diwaniyah council to serve three years in prison

Shafaq News/ The Court of al-Diwaniyah sentenced a member of the provincial council to three years in prison over charges of assaulting demonstrators.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Hasan al-Budairi, leader of Badr Organization and member of al-Diwaniyah provincial council, was found guilty in four cases.

The source said that he will serve three years in prison, nine months for each case.

The court of al-Shamiyah issued an arrest warrant against al-Budairi in October 2019 after he and his bodyguards assaulted demonstrators in the governorate.

related

Demonstrators were released in Al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-03-10 08:57:50
Demonstrators were released in Al-Diwaniyah

At a value of 2billion dinars, 42 pending projects in al-Diwaniyah, official revealed

Date: 2021-04-07 12:43:07
At a value of 2billion dinars, 42 pending projects in al-Diwaniyah, official revealed

Arrest warrants against former local officials in Al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2020-08-18 08:02:18
Arrest warrants against former local officials in Al-Diwaniyah

An Iraqi officer killed and another wounded in al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-03-11 09:31:30
An Iraqi officer killed and another wounded in al-Diwaniyah

EOD squads on al-Diwaniyah international road to secure the Coalition's convoys

Date: 2021-04-13 12:48:58
EOD squads on al-Diwaniyah international road to secure the Coalition's convoys

An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-02-18 15:03:19
An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Al-Diwaniyah

Al-Diwaniyah, Baghdad stand in solidarity with Nasiriya’s protesters

Date: 2021-02-27 20:11:37
Al-Diwaniyah, Baghdad stand in solidarity with Nasiriya’s protesters

A roadside bomb targets a convoy of the Coalition in Al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-03-13 10:21:52
A roadside bomb targets a convoy of the Coalition in Al-Diwaniyah