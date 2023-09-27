Yazidi girl rescued from ISIS captivity

Shafaq News / An official from the Yazidi Hostage Rescue Office announced on Wednesday the liberation of a Yazidi girl who had been held captive by the terrorist organization ISIS for nearly nine years, abducted from her hometown in the Sinjar district.

Hussein Al-Qaidi, speaking at a press conference, revealed that a Yazidi girl named "D.A." had been freed after enduring nine long years in the clutches of the ISIS terrorist organization. He further highlighted that the total number of individuals rescued from ISIS captivity has reached an impressive 3,574.

Al-Qaidi disclosed that the liberated girl is 23 years old now but was a mere 14 when she was abducted from an area within the Sinjar district. While he did not divulge the specific location of her rescue, he did confirm that efforts are underway to secure the release of 3 to 4 other individuals, with plans to disclose the location upon their successful liberation.

In a similar vein, last June, the Yazidi Affairs Office in the Kurdistan Region reported that significant efforts, led by Kurdistan Regional Government President Nechirvan Barzani, resulted in the liberation of six Yazidi women from the clutches of ISIS.