INIS rescues Yazidi girl from ISIS captivity

Shafaq News / INIS rescued a Yazidi girl from ISIS captivity

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq's National Intelligence Service (INIS) reported the freeing of a Yazidi girl from ISIS captivity.

According to an INIS statement, the Service successfully freed "Kovan Eidu Kharto," who was kidnapped by ISIS during their control of Sinjar district in 2014.

According to the statement, the operation was carried out based on accurate intelligence information regarding her presence in Syrian territory, allowing for her safe retrieval and return to Iraq, where she was reunited with her family.

ISIS has been notorious for its abduction of women, particularly in conflict-affected regions where it has established control.

These abductions were often part of ISIS's strategy to terrorize communities, enforce its strict interpretation of Islamic law, and perpetuate its ideology of violence and subjugation.

Women and girls abducted by ISIS were subjected to various forms of abuse, including forced marriage, sexual slavery, physical and psychological torture, and exploitation for propaganda purposes.

These abductions have had devastating consequences for the victims and their families, contributing to the humanitarian crisis in the affected areas and highlighting the brutality of ISIS's tactics.