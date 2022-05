Shafaq News/ Iraq's National Security Agency reportedly arrested a woman with ties to the extremist group of ISIS in the west of Mosul, Nineveh's capital city, earlier today, Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the arrestee served in al-Hesba (Public Morality) department of the terrorist group.

"Via intelligence channels, the agency knew that the wanted woman was dwelling at the residence of her relatives in al-Haramat area," the source said.