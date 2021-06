Shafaq News/ U.S. forces at the Victoria military base shot down a drone, shortly after the base was hit by a rocket attack.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the drone was circling over the base before it was downed by a cyber technology.

The military compartment of the Airport houses both International, including U.S. troops, and Iraqi forces.

The attack comes within minutes from a similar attack on the Balad Airbase in the Saladin Governorate.