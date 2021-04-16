Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Two terrorists arrested in Maysan

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-16T20:41:34+0000
Two terrorists arrested in Maysan

Shafaq News / the Intelligence and Combating Terrorism detachments in Maysan arrested, on Friday, two terrorists.

The Maysan Directorate said in a statement "based on security information, a joint force from the Maysan Intelligence and Combating Terrorism Directorate and the SWAT, two terrorists were arrested in Maysan, southern Iraq.”

The Joint Force seized also Kalashnikov, warehouses and equipment.

The statement added that "the two terrorists work in manufacturing improvised explosive devices, and blowing up houses in exchange for money, they are also involved in burning civilian vehicles."

The two arrested were referred to the competent court for investigation.

related

Demonstrators in four governorates demand revealing the killers of Ali Jaseb's father

Date: 2021-03-11 13:59:13
Demonstrators in four governorates demand revealing the killers of Ali Jaseb's father

Iraqi Security Operations in Maysan and Saladin

Date: 2020-11-09 11:09:49
Iraqi Security Operations in Maysan and Saladin

An IED explosion targeting an official in the Integrity Commission in Maysan

Date: 2021-02-21 16:01:53
An IED explosion targeting an official in the Integrity Commission in Maysan

Armed men release a detainee belonging to an "influential political party" in Maysan

Date: 2021-03-15 11:18:50
Armed men release a detainee belonging to an "influential political party" in Maysan

Unidentified gunmen assassinate a professor in Maysan

Date: 2020-12-16 16:48:39
Unidentified gunmen assassinate a professor in Maysan

Armed men involved in shooting at the police arrested in Maysan

Date: 2021-03-05 18:34:38
Armed men involved in shooting at the police arrested in Maysan

An official of Maysan Health Directorate injured in an assassination attempt

Date: 2020-07-29 21:18:38
An official of Maysan Health Directorate injured in an assassination attempt

Six "dangerous" drug dealers arrested in Maysan

Date: 2021-04-01 07:59:56
Six "dangerous" drug dealers arrested in Maysan