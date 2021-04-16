Two terrorists arrested in Maysan

Shafaq News / the Intelligence and Combating Terrorism detachments in Maysan arrested, on Friday, two terrorists.

The Maysan Directorate said in a statement "based on security information, a joint force from the Maysan Intelligence and Combating Terrorism Directorate and the SWAT, two terrorists were arrested in Maysan, southern Iraq.”

The Joint Force seized also Kalashnikov, warehouses and equipment.

The statement added that "the two terrorists work in manufacturing improvised explosive devices, and blowing up houses in exchange for money, they are also involved in burning civilian vehicles."

The two arrested were referred to the competent court for investigation.