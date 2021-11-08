Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Three persons to be arrested for being involved in the assassination attempt against al-Kadhimi 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-08T21:31:10+0000
Three persons to be arrested for being involved in the assassination attempt against al-Kadhimi 

Shafaq News/  Political and other government parties agreed on the arrest of three individuals involved in the assassination attempt against Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

 A reliable political source told Shafaq News Agency that the agreement was reached during a meeting held at Haider Al-Abadi's house, which was attended by President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, President of the Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zaidan, in addition to leaders in the Shiite coordination framework presented by Qais Al-Khazali, and the Secretary-General of the Hezbollah Brigades, Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi.

 The source said that it was agreed during the meeting that those involved in the attack on al-Kadhimi's house, who are three men belonging to an armed Shiite faction, will be referred to the competent courts, and that the members of the security elements responsible for killing protesters near the Green Zone will be revealed. 

 This comes after Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced that he survived an assassination attempt after his house was bombed by drones.

related

Regarding Nasiriya events, Iraqi Cabinet concludes important outcomes

Date: 2021-03-09 17:35:41
Regarding Nasiriya events, Iraqi Cabinet concludes important outcomes

PM held expanded security meeting the at the eve of al-Salam brigades Mobilization

Date: 2021-02-09 15:59:58
PM held expanded security meeting the at the eve of al-Salam brigades Mobilization

Al-Kadhimi had informed armed factions of the government's "impatience", source says 

Date: 2021-11-07 17:25:26
Al-Kadhimi had informed armed factions of the government's "impatience", source says 

Al-Kadhimi: Dollar exchange rate against Dinar is based on “meaningful vision and strategy”

Date: 2021-03-30 13:18:18
Al-Kadhimi: Dollar exchange rate against Dinar is based on “meaningful vision and strategy”

Al-Kadhimi dismisses a security chief from his post

Date: 2020-09-01 19:01:19
Al-Kadhimi dismisses a security chief from his post

Al-Kadhimi sent a strongly worded letter to Tehran, AP

Date: 2021-04-07 19:50:16
Al-Kadhimi sent a strongly worded letter to Tehran, AP

Al-Kadhimi dismisses Basra's police chief

Date: 2020-08-17 17:32:00
Al-Kadhimi dismisses Basra's police chief

Al-Kadhimi dismisses five security personnel following the Baghdad explosions

Date: 2021-01-21 20:38:22
Al-Kadhimi dismisses five security personnel following the Baghdad explosions