The Iraqi intelligence destroys ten terrorists in al-Anbar and Nineveh

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi intelligence announced arresting ten terrorists in al-Anbar and Nineveh.

The Directorate of Military Intelligence said in a statement that accurate information reached confirmed the presence of three terrorists wanted by the judiciary under an arrest warrant following the provisions of Article 4 of terrorism, in the Karma and Heet districts in al-Anbar.

The statement added, "In light of the information, the detachments of the Al-Jazeera Intelligence Department and forces from the Fourth Regiment, headed towards the target and arrested two terrorists in Kubaysah district of Heet District," noting that the Military Intelligence Division detachments in the Tenth Division managed to arrest another terrorist in Karma district, east of al-Anbar.

For its part, the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency reported arresting seven terrorists who held several positions in ISIS in Nineveh Governorate.

However, a force from the Third Brigade of the Rapid Response Division in the Ministry of Interior destroyed several ISIS hideouts in Wadi al-Shay and al-Jiyam village, west of Tuz Khurmatu.