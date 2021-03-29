The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council announces the completion of the Federal Supreme Court's formation

Shafaq News / The Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq announced that the Federal Supreme Court's formation has been completed.

The Judicial Media said in a statement, "the judges whose positions are stipulated in the Law Amending Order No. (30) of 2005 (Federal Supreme Court Law) both include the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, the President of the Federal Supreme Court, the Chief Public Prosecutor, and the Head of the Judicial Oversight Authority. They announced the completion of the Federal Supreme Court's formation and the submission of the names to the President of the Republic to issue a republican decree appointing them."

According to the statement, the formation of the Federal Supreme Court shall be according to the following:

-Judge Jassim Muhammad Abboud - Head of the Judicial Supervision Authority, as President of the Court

-Judge Samir Abbas - President of al-Anbar Criminal Court as Vice President of the Court

-Judge Ghalib Amer - President of Wasit Court of Appeal as an original member of the court

-Judge Haider Jaber - President of the Najaf Appeals Court as an original member of the court

-Judge Dr. Haider Ali Nuri - Judicial supervisor as an original member of the court

-Judge Khalaf Ahmad Rajab - President of the Cassation Commission in the Presidency of the Saladin Court of Appeal as an original member of the court

-Judge Ayoub Abbas Al Warqa - Managing Director of the Court of Cassation with the position of an original member of the Court

-Judge Dr. Abdel-Rahman Suleiman - President of the Duhok Criminal Court with the position of an original member of the court

-Judge Jassim Jazaa - President of al-Sulaimaniyah Appeals Court as a full-fledged member of the court

-Judge Adel Abdul-Razzaq - President of the Basra Appeals Court as a reserve member in the court

-Judge Khaled Taha, head of the Al-Karkh Appeals Court, as a reserve member in the court

-Judge Munther Ibrahim - Delegate member of the Court of Cassation with the position of a reserve member in the court

-Judge Taher Suleiman - President of the Duhok Juvenile Court, as a reserve member of the court