Terrorists sentenced to death in Iraq

Shafaq News/ A security source revealed, on Wednesday, that the Criminal Court in Dhi Qar Governorate had sentenced terrorists to death, including an Al-Qaeda official.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Criminal Court in the Dhi Qar issued a death sentence by hanging on five terrorists, including an official of Swat force in al-Qaeda."

The source indicated that these terrorists convicted different crimes, including armed attacks, executing citizens, detonating explosive devices, and killing members of the security forces.

He pointed out that "the decision was issued based on the provisions of Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005."