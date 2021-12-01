Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Terrorists sentenced to death in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-01T18:16:51+0000
Terrorists sentenced to death in Iraq

Shafaq News/ A security source revealed, on Wednesday, that the Criminal Court in Dhi Qar Governorate had sentenced terrorists to death, including an Al-Qaeda official.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Criminal Court in the Dhi Qar issued a death sentence by hanging on five terrorists, including an official of Swat force in al-Qaeda."

The source indicated that these terrorists convicted different crimes, including armed attacks, executing citizens, detonating explosive devices, and killing members of the security forces.

He pointed out that "the decision was issued based on the provisions of Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005."

related

An explosion targets the house of a local official in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-07-26 21:16:11
An explosion targets the house of a local official in Dhi Qar

One killed and scores injured in an armed attack in Dhi Qar 

Date: 2021-05-27 07:28:18
One killed and scores injured in an armed attack in Dhi Qar 

Demonstrators in Dhi Qar’s Al-Rifai district demand the Kaimakam dismissal

Date: 2021-02-27 20:37:55
Demonstrators in Dhi Qar’s Al-Rifai district demand the Kaimakam dismissal

Dhi Qar Protestors end their sit-ins next to the Education Directorate

Date: 2021-04-06 18:57:59
Dhi Qar Protestors end their sit-ins next to the Education Directorate

Three terrorists arrested in a security operation in Ninevah

Date: 2020-08-04 11:54:44
Three terrorists arrested in a security operation in Ninevah

Demonstrations in Dhi Qar and al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-05-18 10:26:02
Demonstrations in Dhi Qar and al-Diwaniyah

Demonstrators storm the streets of Dhi Qar and Wasit 

Date: 2021-06-30 09:50:33
Demonstrators storm the streets of Dhi Qar and Wasit 

Security forces arrest an "international" terrorist in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-11-05 14:51:42
Security forces arrest an "international" terrorist in Dhi Qar