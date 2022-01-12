Son of former head of Kurdistan Islamic Movement announces bids of Presidency

Shafaq News/ Khalid al-Sheikh Sadiq Abdul-Aziz Halabjayi, the son of the former leader of the Kurdistan Islamic Movement, said that he will be running for the Presidency of the Republic of Iraq.

Halabjayi said in his candidature announcement that he aims to extend outreaches between the political parties in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq "to settle the situation between both sides because it serves the best interest of the Kurdistan Region."

In addition to Halabjayi, two figures have announced their bid for the presidential race: the outgoing President Barham Salih and Judge Rizkar Mohammed Amin.

The Council of Representatives shall vote for a President by a two-thirds majority within 30 days from the first parliamentary session.