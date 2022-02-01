Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish forces to meet this week, the Framework confirms: all or no one

Shafaq News/ An important meeting will be held this week in Baghdad among the Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish forces.

"The meeting will include the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, or his representative, the head of the Al-Fateh Alliance Hadi al-Amiri, leaders of the Framework, the head of Takadum, Muhammad al-Halbousi, and representatives of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan." A source in the Shiite Coordination Framework told Shafaq News Agency.

"The meeting will discuss the preparations for electing the president of the republic in the next parliamentary session and choosing "the best personnel to form the next government."

For his part, the leader in the Framework, Saad Al-Saadi, revealed to our Agency the issues discussed during their meeting at the house of the leader of the "Victory" Coalition Haider Al-Abadi, last night.

Al-Saadi said that they discussed the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani's initiative to resolve the current dispute with the leader of the Sadrist movement and unify the Shiite house.

He stressed, "We welcome any initiative that calls for unifying positions among political forces in general and Shiites in particular."

"The Framework participates with all its political forces in the next government or turns to the opposition. This decision cannot at any time be reversed."

Yesterday, the President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi, and the head of al-Siyada Coalition Khamis al-Khanjar visited the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, in his headquarters in al-Hanana, North of Najaf, carrying an initiative to resolve the ongoing dispute between the Sadrist and the Coordination Framework.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the "meditators" -in reference to Barzani, al-Halbousi, and al-Khanjar- presented a "Goodwill initiative to rebuild the Shiite home."

"The partners presented a list of suggestions to address the disagreement among the Shiite rivals. However, al-Sadr was adamant about precluding the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki."

"Al-Sadr welcomed all the Shiite leaders but al-Maliki, and expressed willingness to form with them a larger coalition," the source said.

Following the meeting, the populist Shiite cleric said in a press conference that he would continue to pursue forming a national majority government.

The Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani said that he hopes the meeting at al-Hannana ends positively.