Shafaq News/ The General commander in Saraya al-Salam (The Peace Companies), a paramilitary group loyal to influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, reiterated the movement's rejection for forming a "consensus" government in Iraq.

"There would not be a consensus government according to an external taste," Hahseen "Abu Mustafa" al-Hamidawi tweeted that he deleted shortly later.