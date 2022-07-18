Saladin deploys reinforcements to secure the Baghdad-Mosul road

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-18T13:24:26+0000
Saladin deploys reinforcements to secure the Baghdad-Mosul road

Shafaq News/ Security authorities in Saladin deployed reinforcements in the outskirts of the Toloul al-Baj sub-district to secure the Baghdad-Mosul road, a local official reported on Monday.

The administrator of Toloul al-Baj, Hatem al-Shammari, told Shafaq News Agency that the new reinforcements at the first defense line in northern Saladin aim to curb ISIS movements near the sub-district.

"Everything is under control," he said, "all the security gaps have been plugged. A new security plan is pending execution to secure the sub-district and the vital Baghdad-Mosul road. The Tribal Mobilization is also involved along with the other formations."

Earlier this month, al-Shammari warned via Shafaq News that the security gaps in Toloul al-Baj might jeopardize the Baghdad-Mosul vital road.

