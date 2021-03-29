Sairoon: accusing us of halting the approval of the Budget bill is a "political bankruptcy"

Shafaq News / Sairoon Parliamentary Bloc rejected the "baseless" claims accusing it of halting the General Budget bill's materialization yesterday, deeming them as "political bankruptcy".

MP Jamal Fakher told Shafaq News agency, "the news about adding eight trillion dinars to foreign loans by Sairoon and disrupting the vote on the General Budget bill is not true", adding, "the accusations represent political bankruptcy for some parties. Everyone knows that there are disputes over some articles and paragraphs of the budget law, and a series of meetings were held to resolve them and vote on the budget bill."

Fakher pointed out, "The Iraqis, employees and contract employees, in particular, are waiting for the budget bill approval as soon as possible to receive their salaries that have been in arrears for months."

"There is no specific date set by the Parliament's presidium to vote on the General Budget Law for 2021", he noted.

The council of Representatives failed yesterday to vote on the 2021 federal budget bill.