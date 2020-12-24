Sairoon calls on the government to establish an electronic link to control the currency market

Shafaq News / The Sairoon bloc confirmed a parliamentary endeavor to amend the 2021 Budget Law, while the government called for electronic linking of banking companies to control the currency market.

MP of Sairoon bloc, Majida Al-Tamimi, said in a press conference that it was supposed to follow a customs policy to support domestic production and not reduce the value of the dinar against the dollar, indicating that the decision to reduce the exchange rate of the dinar caused many repercussions, especially for limited-income citizens.

"We will take the necessary measures with our partners by amending the budget law to conduct transfers, and we call on the government to link all banking companies with an electronic link to control the currency market", Al-Tamimi added.

She indicated that there is a need for the Central Bank to launch development initiatives to preserve the dollar exchange rate.

Al-Tamimi demanded the government to take the necessary measures to deal with the Central Bank's decision, stressing that the government should import food and commercial items and pump them into the ration card items.