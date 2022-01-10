Reinforcements deployed at the borders of Diyala and Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-10T13:23:48+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi military has deployed reinforcements in the outskirts of al-Azim sub-district near the borders separating the governorates of Diyala and Saladin, the administrator of al-Azim, Abdul-Jabbar Ahmed al-Obaidi, said on Monday. Al-Obaidi told Shafaq News Agency, "a force from the army's first division (second brigade-second regiment) reinforced its units and intensified its patrols near the village of Abu Bakr, adjacent to Saladin, to halt an infiltration or night attack attempts." "Nidaa Diyala (Call of Diyala) and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) were redeployed in al-Azim alongside the army forces," he added. The local official said that ISIS groups are not likely to overcome the defenses between al-Azim and Saladin borders. "All the attacks do not amount to security breaches or live up to the aspirations of the terrorist organization. Their tactics are orthodox and exposed and fall far short of threatening." Security authorities failed to clear the ISIS cells from al-Azim despite dozens of security operations. Observers believe that the sub-district located at the border with Saladin is infested with undiscovered fortified ISIS sites.

