Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in north Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-01T21:01:41+0000
PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in north Diyala

Shafaq News/ A force from al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) thwarted an ISIS attack on al-Azim sub-district in Diyala earlier today, Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of ISIS militants on motorcycles attempted to reach the villages of al-Azim sub-district from Hemrin area.

The source said that the forces of the PMF fourth brigade engaged with them and prevented them from proceeding.

"The offending group retreated and the PMF units chased them. The situation is under control at the moment," the source said, "the attack caused no losses or casualties among the PMF ranks... The attack is the second of its kind in the past 24 hours."

Yesterday, Friday, two members of Nidaa Diyala (Call of Diyala) brigade, a force from the Tribal Mobilization, were killed and two others were injured in an attack waged by a group of ISIS militants near the villages of Ayn Layla and Gokcen in al-Azim sub-district, 60 kilometers to the northeast of Baquba.

related

PMF destroys five ISIS sites in Saladin

Date: 2021-02-24 16:00:03
PMF destroys five ISIS sites in Saladin

MP calls for addressing the security breaches in Tarmiyah

Date: 2021-08-21 11:43:00
MP calls for addressing the security breaches in Tarmiyah

PMF: the attack on the Democratic Party headquarters was a criminal act

Date: 2020-10-19 19:59:09
PMF: the attack on the Democratic Party headquarters was a criminal act

PMF pursue terrorists in north Baghdad

Date: 2021-10-16 07:45:25
PMF pursue terrorists in north Baghdad

Clashes erupt between the PMF and ISIS terrorists in Khanaqin

Date: 2021-06-07 10:29:35
Clashes erupt between the PMF and ISIS terrorists in Khanaqin

A leader of al-Hashd al-Shaabi: Iraq did not file a lawsuit against U.S. for the assassination of Soleimani and al-Muhandis

Date: 2020-12-21 14:19:48
A leader of al-Hashd al-Shaabi: Iraq did not file a lawsuit against U.S. for the assassination of Soleimani and al-Muhandis

PMF determines 40 targets ahead of a major operation in Kirkuk..four ISIS terrorists killed in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-03 13:44:10
PMF determines 40 targets ahead of a major operation in Kirkuk..four ISIS terrorists killed in Diyala

PMF commander injured in a bomb attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-09-04 20:33:21
PMF commander injured in a bomb attack in Diyala