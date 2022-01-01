PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in north Diyala

Shafaq News/ A force from al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) thwarted an ISIS attack on al-Azim sub-district in Diyala earlier today, Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of ISIS militants on motorcycles attempted to reach the villages of al-Azim sub-district from Hemrin area.

The source said that the forces of the PMF fourth brigade engaged with them and prevented them from proceeding.

"The offending group retreated and the PMF units chased them. The situation is under control at the moment," the source said, "the attack caused no losses or casualties among the PMF ranks... The attack is the second of its kind in the past 24 hours."

Yesterday, Friday, two members of Nidaa Diyala (Call of Diyala) brigade, a force from the Tribal Mobilization, were killed and two others were injured in an attack waged by a group of ISIS militants near the villages of Ayn Layla and Gokcen in al-Azim sub-district, 60 kilometers to the northeast of Baquba.