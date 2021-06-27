Nine involved in the Camp Speicher massacre sentenced to death

Shafaq News/ The Central Criminal Court in the Federal Appeal Presidency of al-Rusafa issued death sentences against nine convicts involved in the Camp Speicher massacre in Saladin, in 2014.

The media center of the Supreme Judicial Council aid in a statement, "The convicts confessed to their participation in the execution of the Speicher crime and killing innocents in the summer of 2014, according to terrorist plots during the control of ISIS gangs."

The statement added that the court found sufficient evidence to criminalize the convicts following the provisions of Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005.

ISIS executed about 1,700 soldiers at Camp Speicher in Saladin Governorate, when it took control of the area in June 2014, in one of the worst mass killings during the era of the organization that extended until late last year.