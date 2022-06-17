Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

New details on the Kalar attack disclosed

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-17T10:58:00+0000
New details on the Kalar attack disclosed

Shafaq News / A source in the Asayish forces reported that a comprehensive investigation has been launched into the Turkish attack on Kalar, in the Kurdistan Region.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the Turkish drone targeted a vehicle carrying six members of the Kurdistan Workers Party, who were on their way from al-Sulaymaniyah to Kalar.

The Counter-Terrorism department in the Kurdistan Region confirmed that a Turkish drone targeted Kalar, the Kurdistan region, killing four members of the Kurdistan Workers Party.

In addition, the department noted that an injured PKK member was injured and hospitalized.

related

ISIS claims responsibility on Thursday’s attack in the city of Al-Kadhimiya

Date: 2021-06-04 06:44:52
ISIS claims responsibility on Thursday’s attack in the city of Al-Kadhimiya

A security officer survives an attack on his residence in Diyala

Date: 2022-03-26 18:16:45
A security officer survives an attack on his residence in Diyala

Three PKK members killed in Kalar

Date: 2022-06-17 07:40:52
Three PKK members killed in Kalar

An Iraqi soldier killed in an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-06 20:11:18
An Iraqi soldier killed in an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2020-12-25 11:06:08
A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq