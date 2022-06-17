New details on the Kalar attack disclosed

Shafaq News / A source in the Asayish forces reported that a comprehensive investigation has been launched into the Turkish attack on Kalar, in the Kurdistan Region.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the Turkish drone targeted a vehicle carrying six members of the Kurdistan Workers Party, who were on their way from al-Sulaymaniyah to Kalar.

The Counter-Terrorism department in the Kurdistan Region confirmed that a Turkish drone targeted Kalar, the Kurdistan region, killing four members of the Kurdistan Workers Party.

In addition, the department noted that an injured PKK member was injured and hospitalized.