More than 3.5 Million foreign pilgrims enter Iraq for Arbaeen

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Interior announced that over 3.5 million foreign visitors have entered Iraq to perform the pilgrimage of Arbaeen, which falls the day after tomorrow.

The ministry, in a statement, stated that "relevant authorities have initiated procedures to facilitate the entry of pilgrims from all border points of the country", noting that the number of vehicles entering the country reached 8,478, with a total of 132,879 individuals. Since the beginning of the pilgrimage, the total number of visitors has reached 3,587,959.

On August 23, 2023, the Joint Operations Command had anticipated the arrival of 7 million foreign pilgrims to participate in the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Brigadier General Tahsin Al-Khafaji, the spokesperson for the Joint Operations Command, informed Shafaq News Agency, "We expect the arrival of 5 to 7 million foreign pilgrims," emphasizing that "15,000 security personnel have been deployed, and the number of inspectors has been increased."

Pilgrims from around the world continue to arrive in the country to partake in the solemn ceremonies of the Arbaeen pilgrimage. Significant efforts are being made by the relevant authorities to provide services for them during this spiritual journey.