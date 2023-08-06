Iraq's Minister of Labor Initiates Budget Implementation Instructions

Shafaq News / The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Ahmed al-Asadi, announced on Sunday that this week will witness the delivery of implementation instructions for the federal budget for the year 2023 to the ministries.

Al-Asadi stated, during a press conference held to inagurate the "Iraqi Charity Lotto" project, that "the delay in issuing the implementation instructions for the general budget was due to sending them to the State Council, which, in turn, completed its review last week and sent them to the Ministry of Finance."

He added, "The Ministry of Finance will send the budget instructions to the ministries and government departments during this week."

Last Tuesday, the State Council stated that the auditing process of the implementation instructions for the budget law for the years 2023-2024-2025, Law No. 13 of 2023, was conducted in the presence of the Ministries of Finance and Planning, and relevant entities, to facilitate the implementation procedures of the aforementioned law.

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi Council of Representatives voted on the federal budget law for the years 2023-2024-2025 on Monday, June 12, after discussions that lasted for five days.

The current year's budget amounts to 197 trillion and 828 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $152.2 billion) with a total deficit of 63 trillion dinars ($48.3 billion). As of now, the budgets for the years 2023 and 2024 have not been made public.