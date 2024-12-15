Iraq unveils child protection measures amid historical challenges

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Ahmed Al-Asadi, unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at safeguarding children and ensuring a dignified life for them after decades of wars and crises.

Speaking at the first scientific conference on child rights, Al-Asadi said, “Today, we gather at this important event to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to supporting children’s rights and well-being. We believe deeply that children are the cornerstone of our present and future. Ensuring their rights to education, health, and protection is a national and humanitarian responsibility that requires our utmost efforts.”

Reflecting on Iraq’s past, the minister noted, “Whenever we discuss children, we confront four to five decades of challenges faced by this nation.”

Al-Asadi highlighted tangible progress made by the ministry in recent years to support children and expand social protection programs. Among the key achievements, he said, was the inclusion of 3.6 million children under Iraq’s social protection program, providing vital support to help them navigate difficult living conditions.

He also noted that over 137,000 orphans, including children of widows, have received aid to ensure a stable and dignified life. Additionally, more than 2.2 million children have benefited from a student grant program aimed at supporting their right to education and enabling them to continue their studies.

The minister revealed healthcare services have been extended to 11,000 children with diabetes to ensure their well-being and family stability, while more than 177,000 children in Baghdad now benefit from health insurance services as part of a broader effort to introduce universal healthcare for children.

Al-Asadi also announced the establishment of 42 child protection units across Baghdad and other provinces to provide psychological and social support for children, while addressing their challenges. Furthermore, the ministry is preparing to launch the Cash Plus program in Muthanna province, which will offer conditional cash assistance for children aged 0 to 2 years.

He emphasized a milestone achievement this year, Iraq’s formal removal from the global list of countries involved in the use of children in armed conflicts. Al-Asadi called this “a historic step that reflects Iraq’s ongoing commitment to protecting children from all forms of exploitation and harm.”