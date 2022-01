Shafaq News/ Iraqi military intelligence seized a huge cache of explosive devices buried underground in Nineveh, the Security Media Cell reported on Saturday.

Guided by accurate intelligence information, a military force unearthed 113 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), 64 detonators, two Austrian rockets, among other equipment, hid underground in al-Samariyah village in Nineveh.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal squad carried out a controlled explosion to destroy the seizures.