Iraqi military intelligence destroys an ISIS tunnel near Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi military intelligence destroyed an ISIS tunnel near the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, earlier today, Saturday.

A statement by the intelligence agency affiliated with the Ministry of Defense said that the 8th mechanized division reconnaissance unit carried out a search campaign in the village of Katka in Altun Kupri district, Kirkuk.

"During the operation, the forces located a tunnel used by ISIS operatives as a hideout and weapons depot. The tunnel was detonated under controlled circumstances by the explosives squad accompanying the force," the statement said.

In another statement, the military intelligence said that a total of 21 10-liters explosive devices were found in al-Sabhat village in al-Anbar governorate.

The explosives were destroyed by the explosives squad accompanying the force on duty, according to the statement.