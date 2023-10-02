Iraqi court hands down life sentences for ISIS terrorists

Shafaq News/ The Saladin Criminal Court issued two life imprisonment sentences for individuals convicted of belonging to ISIS and participating in an armed attack against security forces.

According to the media center of the Supreme Judicial Council, the first ISIS member was responsible for collecting zakat (charitable donations), and involved in abducting a civilian in the Baiji district.

The second was found guilty of participating in an armed attack against security forces in the Baiji district and on a refinery in 2015.

Both individuals were sentenced in accordance with Article 4/1 of the Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005.

It is noteworthy that ISIS is currently present in Iraq, although its influence have been greatly reduced in recent years.

However, ISIS remains a threat in Iraq. The group has carried out a number of attacks in recent years, targeting civilians, security forces, and government officials. ISIS also retains a presence in rural areas of Iraq, where it is able to operate relatively freely.