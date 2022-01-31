Iraqi Parliament publishes the list of candidates for the Presidency

Shafaq News/ On Monday, The Iraqi Parliament issued the final list of candidates for the Presidency of the Republic.

The Parliament’s General Secretariat said that based on the Law, the legitimate candidates for the Iraqi Presidency are:

1-Khaled Siddiq Aziz Muhammad

2- Faisal Mohsen Abboud Al-Kalabi

3- Shehab Ahmed Abdullah Al-Nuaimi

4- Hussein Ahmed Hashem Al-Safi

5- Ahmed Moh Imran Al-Rubaie

6- Ahmed Yahya Jassim Juweed Al-Saadi

7- Sabah Saleh Saeed

8- Kazem Khudair Abbas Daughneh

9- Rizgar Muhammad Amin Hama Saeed

10- Galawezh Ali Amin Pire

11- Louai Abdel-Saheb Abdel-Wahhab Al-Mohsen

12- Rebwar Arif

13- Hamza Al Maamouri

14- Hoshyar Mahmoud Muhammad Mustafa Zebari

15- Hussein Mohsen Alwan Al-Hasani

16- Abdul Latif Muhammad Jamal Rashid Sheikh Muhammad

17- Omar Sadiq Mustafa Majid Al Abdali

18- Barham Ahmed Al-Hajj Saleh Ahmed

19- Thaer Ghanem Muhammad Ali Baksh Al-Othman

20- Iqbal Abdullah Amin Al-Fatlawi

21- Khadija Qalaws

22- Jabbar Hassan Jassim

23- Hadi Abdul-Hussein Saddam Al-Fraiji

24- Raad Khudair Sayel

25- Omid Abdel Salam Qader Taha Balani

It is worth noting that on February 7, the Iraqi representatives will vote in the Parliament for the next President.

The two main Kurdish parties are neck to neck as the elections approaches.

Earlier, KDP said that the Presidency position is entitlement of the Kurdish component, not a party itself.

While the PUK insists upon naming Barham Salih for a second mandate, its rival (Kurdistan Democratic Party-KDP) does not agree that it has "adequately discharged" the role of President and named Hoshyar Zebari as its candidate for the position.

Per the power-sharing formula between the two leading Kurdish parties, the President of the Republic was usually named by the PUK. However, this might change in light of the parliamentary election results that showed the KDP winning 31 seats, compared to the PUK's 17.