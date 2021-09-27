ISIS terrorist killed in north Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A force of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) has thwarted an infiltration attempt into the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Sunday.

According to a statement released earlier, a joint force from al-Tarmiyah brigade and the PMF 12th brigade killed an ISIS terrorist in the PMF operations sector in the north of Baghdad.

"An ISIS group attempted to infiltrate into Tal Tasa in al-Tarmiyah sub-district," the statement said, "operations are underway to trace the rest of the group."