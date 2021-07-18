ISIS attack causes several injuries in al-Anbar

Shafaq News / A reliable local source reported that an ISIS attack on a factory in Heet district, west of al-Anbar Governorate, caused several causalities.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Some ISIS terrorists launched an attack on the Haji Lutfi sand factory, east of Heet district, which resulted in the death of two workers in the factory, and the injury of three others."

The source added that the wounded are in critical condition, noting that the local police forces and emergency regiments are now carrying out a searching campaign in the area to arrest the perpetrators.