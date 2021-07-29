IRAC disowns the rocket attack on the U.S. embassy 

Shafaq News/ Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, affiliated with the Iraqi Resistance Association Commission (IRAC), disowned today's rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Leader of the movement, Saad al-Saadi, told Shafaq News Agency, "targeting the U.S. embassy or diplomatic missions is not in the vocabulary of the Resistance since they are not military missions."

"The attack was done by U.S. or U.S. Proxies in order to shuffle the cards and accuse the Resistance factions," he added.

Two Katyusha rockets landed in the vicinity of the U.S. embassy since the U.S.-Iraqi agreement on the departure of the U.S. troops from Iraq.