Fly Baghdad Cancels Flights After U.S. Sanctions; Denies Accusations

Shafaq News/ Hours after the United States imposed sanctions on Iraqi airline "Fly Baghdad," the company was compelled to cancel several flights from Baghdad International Airport.

Videos on social media showed stranded passengers at the airport after Fly Baghdad's flight cancellations.

The U.S. Treasury accused Fly Baghdad of transporting weapons to Syria and supporting organizations banned by the U.S. government.

In response, the company, along with its management and owner, expressed surprise at the decision, asserting that it lacked any substantial or moral evidence.

Fly Baghdad denounced the decision, emphasizing its years of operation under the direct supervision of the Iraqi government, including the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority and the Ministry of Transport.

The company called on the U.S. Treasury Department to "present evidence supporting the accusations," it intends to pursue legal action to demand compensation for what it considers a decision based on misleading and unreal information that does not withstand legal scrutiny.

On Monday, the U.S. hit Iraqi airline Fly Baghdad and its CEO with sanctions, alleging assistance to Iran's military wing.

In the new sanctions announced, the U.S. Treasury said Fly Baghdad and its CEO, Basheer Abdulkadhim Alwan al-Shabbani, have assisted Iran's military wing and its proxy groups in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.

"Iran and its proxies have sought to abuse regional economies and use seemingly legitimate businesses as cover for funding and facilitating their attacks," said Treasury Undersecretary Brian E. Nelson in a statement. "The United States will continue to disrupt Iran's illicit activities aimed at undermining the stability of the region."

The sanctions block access to U.S. property and bank accounts and prevent the company from any business with Americans.