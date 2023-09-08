Five ISIS terrorists arrested in Baghdad, al-Anbar

Shafaq News / The Directorate of Military Intelligence in the Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced on Friday the capture of five individuals linked to ISIS in the provinces of Baghdad and al-Anbar.

According to a ln official statement, the operations were conducted separately and involved extensive efforts based on precise intelligence provided by the Tenth and Seventeenth Divisions of the Directorate of Military Intelligence. These operations, carried out in collaboration with ground security forces, successfully set up ambushes at the Falcon checkpoint and in one of the areas in the Latifiyah district. These efforts led to the apprehension of five suspects.

The detainees are now in custody and will be prosecuted under Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law in the jurisdiction of Fallujah and the Latifiyah district.