Fire erupts in MoH's headquarters in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-12T10:50:03+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health (MoH) evacuated its headquarters downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, as blazes gutted some of its departments.

In a statement issued today, Monday, the Ministry said that the building was immediately evacuated, and the Civil defense squads were able to contain and extinguish the flames without any casualties.

"The relevant authorities commenced an investigation into the incident," the statement continued, "all departments resumed their work as usual."

A source told Shafaq News agency earlier today that a fire broke out on the first and fourth floor of the Ministry's building in Baghdad.

