Body of Abducted Soldier Discovered Near Erbil, Execution Linked to ISIS

Shafaq News/ A lifeless body of a Kurdish Iraqi soldier was found on Saturday morning near the banks of the Great Zab River in Erbil's district of the kweir.

A security source has linked the ruthless execution to ISIS militants.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the source told Shafaq News Agency that "ISIS operatives had apprehended two Kurdish citizens a day earlier; one, an unsuspecting fisherman, and the other, a soldier in the Iraqi Army."

"While the extremist group decided to release the fisherman, the soldier was tragically subjected to a merciless execution," the source said.

The source did not disclose further details on the circumstances of the crime.