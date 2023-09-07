Biden Administration revokes Trump-era permits for arctic oil and gas development

ShafaqNews/ On Thursday, the Biden administration announced the cancellation of permits for oil and gas field development in the Arctic region of Alaska, which former President Donald Trump had granted during his final days in office.

President Joe Biden's decision effectively revoked permits for energy development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, citing the urgent need to address the global climate crisis. Biden emphasized, "The Arctic is warming at a rate twice as fast as the rest of the world, and we have a responsibility to protect this invaluable region."

US Secretary of the Interior, Debra Haaland confirmed that seven permits issued by the Trump administration had been canceled. These permits had been suspended by the Biden administration in 2021, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Before the official announcement, the Associated Press, citing insider sources, reported that President Biden was planning to impose restrictions on the development and investment of oil and gas fields in the Arctic Ocean and Alaska.

These restrictions are expected to include a prohibition on drilling for oil and gas in 1.2 million hectares of the Arctic Ocean and a ban on exploration in other ocean areas within US territorial waters. Additionally, President Biden intends to restrict investment and development in oil and gas fields across a vast area of 5.3 million hectares in Alaska.