Authorities manages to secure the key Mosul-Baghdad route amid ISIS threat

Shafaq News/ A local official in Saladin on Monday announced the completion of a large-scale plan to secure the critical Mosul-Baghdad highway after purging a town recognized a frontline against ISIS extremist groups.

Hatem Talak al-Shammari, the Director of the sub-district of Tulul al-Baj in northwestern Saladin, told Shafaq News Agency, "the security forces have reinforced the sub-district with additional troops from the army, police, and the Popular Mobilization Units. Furthermore, a new police center has been established to ensure the safety of Tulul al-Baj, its environs, and the pivotal 40km stretch of the strategic road linking Mosul to Baghdad."

Al-Shammari said that the security forces have advanced three kilometers towards the outskirts of Nineveh to safeguard the vital route.

This proactive move was essential, considering the looming threats from ISIS in recent months, he added.

"There have been no recorded incidents or movements of ISIS elements, who have now retreated to distant locales due to the tightened security net," he concluded.