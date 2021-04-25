Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq files lawsuits against the deputy commissioner of Mosul

Shafaq News / Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Movement in Nineveh filed lawsuits today against the deputy commissioner of Mosul, after he accused people of corruption and claiming they belong to the movement.

According to the complaint filed by the movement's lawyer, the deputy commissioner of Mosul, Zuhair Al-Araji, "issued an official book that includes the names of several people who do not belong to the Asa'ib movement, and falsely annexed them to it, as part of a campaign of distortion and abuse launched from time to time on social media platforms."

The complaint indicated, "the people whom Al-Araji claimed they are affiliated with us, belong to another political party. We do not rule out the possibility that Al-Araji knows their political reference and covers up to them by falsely annexing them to our movement in order to defame us and delude the public opinion."