Ankara: We will secure Iraq's share of water

Shafaq News / The Turkish consul in Nineveh, Muhammad Kojok, reiterated on Thursday his country's readiness to secure Iraq's share of water amid the current crisis.

This came in a press conference held after a meeting with the head of the local government, Najm al-Jubouri.

Kojok discussed several topics during the conference he held with Al-Jubouri, the most prominent of which is the water crisis afflicting Iraq, pointing out, "The Turkish and Iraqi sides are following up on this file; we have taken very remarkable steps in this regard."

He said that Turkey has not and will not leave the Iraqi people without water, adding, "we will reach satisfying results."

Kojok revealed that a Turkish delegation might survey the water issue, starting from the Mosul Dam.