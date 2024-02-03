Al-Sudani backs al-Anbar PMF and urges vigilance

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced his government's support for al-Anbar Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), during his meeting with a group of PMF members from Haditha district, who killed an ISIS leader and some of his aides in Al-Jazira area of al-Anbar in an operation they carried out two weeks ago.

The operation also resulted in the death and injury of some PMF members.

Al-Sudani assured that the government stands firmly behind all Iraqi security forces and the PMF in particular. He promised to support al-Anbar PMF, who are bravely fighting terrorism and protecting their homeland. He praised their resilience and performance in the face of the difficult landscape, where the terrorists still hide and operate.

In addition to that Al-Sudani stressed the need to be alert and prepared because terrorism takes advantage of the political turmoil and instability in the region. He pointed out the urgent danger of terrorist attacks that demand a forceful reaction. affirming that our responsibility is huge in shutting down the remnants of ISIS.