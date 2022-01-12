Report

Al-Maliki discusses with Allawi the political situation in the country

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-12T13:29:27+0000
Shafaq News / The head of the state of law coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, stressed the Coordination Framework's position on the first Parliamentary session.

Al-Maliki's office said in a statement that he had received in his office today former Iraqi Prime Minister Iyad Allawi.

The statement said that the two parties discussed the latest updates in the political situation, and the first Parliamentary session held last Sunday.

Al-Maliki stressed the need for dialogue to settle the differences between Iraqi parties away from chaos.

"The Parliamentary session held on Sunday was tainted by legal and constitutional violations, which made challenging its outcomes at the Federal Supreme court Mandatory."

For his part, Allawi called on all parties to form joint commissions to find solutions for the current crisis.

