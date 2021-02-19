A third attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq within 24 hours

Shafaq News / An explosive device blew up on Thursday evening targeting a convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition in the South of Iraq.

“Two explosive devices blew up near the convoy on Al-Nasiriya Highway without causing any causality”, a security source told Shafaq News Agency.

There was no claim of responsibility.

This is the third attack within 24 hours, the first took place in Al-Diwaniyah in which an Iraqi security officer was injured and a truck was damaged, while the second placed on Basra highway, South of Baghdad.

The Iraqi authorities issued warnings of repeated targeting of foreign forces and diplomatic missions in the country.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.