A senior official in MoE sentenced to imprisonment 

Shafaq News/ The Central Criminal Court for Corruption cases of Baghdad/al-Karkh sentenced the head of Economy, Contracts, and Investments in the Ministry of Electricity (MoE) to four years in prison.

A statement of the Supreme Judicial Council said that the indictee was charged for obtaining funds in exchange for facilitating the conclusion of a contract between the Ministries of Electricity and Industry.

"The indictment was issued in accordance with decree 160 of 1983, inferring articles 132/3 of the Penal code 111 of 1969 amended.