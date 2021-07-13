Report

A security force arrests 16 employees in Saladin 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-13T09:42:57+0000
Shafaq News/ An official security source in Saladin reported today that 16 employees and officials of various degrees had been arrested in the governorate on charges of forgery.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "A force from Baghdad that is likely belonging to Major General Ahmed Abu Ragheef's anti-corruption committee, in cooperation with the National Security Agency, and based on judicial arrest warrants, arrested 16 employees, including officials in several departments in Saladin on charges of corruption and forgery."

The source confirmed that the arrests were mostly in the Real Estate Registration Directorate in Saladin and several other departments, noting that the detainees were subject to security investigations.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi formed an anti-corruption committee headed by Major General Ahmed Abu Ragheef, and arrested several officials and employees in different governorates on charges of corruption, fraud, and waste of public money.

